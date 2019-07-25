Cummins Ord (CMI) Market Valuation Rose While Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Decreased Stake by $5.98 Million; Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Shares Declined While Advent Capital Management Lifted Stake

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR) by 48.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 37,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,267 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, up from 77,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Caesars Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 4.41M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500.

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73M, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $175.08. About 642,336 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Prn) by 326,000 shares to 17.83 million shares, valued at $18.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 60,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals In (Prn).

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

