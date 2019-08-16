Cummins Ord (CMI) Holder Cincinnati Insurance Company Trimmed Its Holding as Market Value Declined; Parker Hannifin (PH) Shareholder Element Capital Management Has Lifted Position

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 149.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 9,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The hedge fund held 15,646 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, up from 6,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $161.82. About 645,778 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 19/04/2018 – PARKER BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business; 21/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – MCE Opens Its Seventh ParkerStore™ in Wisconsin; 26/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin 3Q Net Profit Rises, Raises Outlook; 08/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.76 TO $7.96 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Asset Strategy Adds Walmart, Exits Parker-Hannifin; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has About 260 Employees

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73 million, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $149.25. About 1.05M shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 1.71M shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx holds 0.08% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) or 1,350 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 63,340 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.04% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). First Advisors LP owns 71,419 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone reported 195,209 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited Liability holds 5,386 shares. Legal And General Gru Plc accumulated 815,102 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund holds 2,572 shares. Kanawha Capital Ltd Company holds 28,726 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Dean Invest Associate Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.12% or 4,624 shares. Royal London Asset Limited holds 47,680 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ancora Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH).

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 42,479 shares to 12,814 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 102,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,464 shares, and cut its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc.

