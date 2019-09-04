Cummins Ord (CMI) Holder Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Trimmed Holding by $5.98 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Pfizer (PFE) Position Has Raised by Axa

Axa increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 253,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 2.45M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.22M, up from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $36.12. About 25.24M shares traded or 0.35% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo drops out of bidding for Pfizer consumer unit; Trump policy could hike prices for biosimilars; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI INC – STRATEGIC RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP A HYBRID PHYSICS- AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-POWERED SOFTWARE PLATFORM; 17/04/2018 – Canada seeks U.S. help to solve EpiPen shortage; 23/03/2018 – Gastroenterologists Are Gearing Up to lncorporate Novel Oral Agents, Such As Pfizer’s Xeljanz, into the Treatment Paradigm for Ulcerative Colitis, According to Latest Data from Spherix Global Insights; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS – ON MARCH 6, CO RECEIVED NOTIFICATION OF PFIZER’S INTENT TO TERMINATE THEIR 2013 RESEARCH COLLABORATION, OPTION, LICENSE AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev $5.08B; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 26/03/2018 – Daily FT: GSK pulls out of $20 b race for Pfizer consumer assets; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation) Annual Meeting

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73 million, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $145.91. About 1.27 million shares traded or 0.07% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $591.01 million for 9.50 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peloton Wealth Strategists owns 1.86% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 17,025 shares. Utd Cap Finance Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has 41,855 shares. Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0.1% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0.07% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Cadence Fincl Bank Na reported 2,460 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 109,424 are owned by Toronto Dominion National Bank. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 54,105 shares stake. City Holdings holds 0.41% or 9,261 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Savant Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Montecito Retail Bank Trust accumulated 0.13% or 2,758 shares. Rampart Investment Co Lc invested in 0.16% or 8,728 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Scotland Gru Incorporated Public Limited Liability Co holds 4,580 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Legal And General Public Limited Co holds 0.1% or 1.10M shares in its portfolio. Beutel Goodman And Commerce invested in 0.63% or 702,839 shares.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cummins Inc. (CMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins Is Gapping Down For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Axa, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 8,447 shares to 61,647 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 10,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,244 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kemnay Advisory Svcs Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Botty Investors Limited Com invested 0.25% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Blue Financial Cap Inc, Rhode Island-based fund reported 44,326 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 655,261 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 16,010 are owned by Interocean Cap Ltd Liability. Summit Strategies Incorporated owns 5,843 shares. Barr E S & reported 13,590 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc reported 12,566 shares. 916,721 are owned by Creative Planning. Mraz Amerine & Inc holds 9,823 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Patten Gru holds 0.17% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 9,040 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank owns 1.37 million shares. Smith Chas P & Assocs Pa Cpas holds 3.36% or 645,078 shares in its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc stated it has 118 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Letko Brosseau & Assoc stated it has 2.21M shares.