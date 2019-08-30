Cummins Ord (CMI) Holder Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Stake as Shares Declined; Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) as Share Value Rose

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) by 123.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 6,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 11,870 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, up from 5,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $210.9. About 266,776 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 19/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73 million, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $151.03. About 88,608 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 131 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital Inc has 116,053 shares. Chilton Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). State Street Corporation invested in 10.60M shares. Cadence Capital Ltd Liability holds 15,965 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Northeast Financial Consultants accumulated 6,000 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1,583 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership has 32,398 shares. 215,280 are held by Alyeska Invest Gru L P. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 965,216 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 2,678 shares stake. D E Shaw Inc holds 0.02% or 90,486 shares. Violich Capital Mgmt holds 0.54% or 13,500 shares in its portfolio. Barometer reported 11,600 shares stake. Moreover, Farmers Tru has 0.09% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

