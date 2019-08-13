Cummins Inc. (CMI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

As Diversified Machinery companies, Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) and Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cummins Inc. 161 0.96 N/A 14.81 11.07 Twin Disc Incorporated 16 0.45 N/A 1.37 8.80

Demonstrates Cummins Inc. and Twin Disc Incorporated earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Twin Disc Incorporated seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Cummins Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Cummins Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cummins Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 12.9% Twin Disc Incorporated 0.00% 10.1% 5.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.15 beta means Cummins Inc.’s volatility is 15.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Twin Disc Incorporated on the other hand, has 1.97 beta which makes it 97.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cummins Inc. are 1.6 and 1. Competitively, Twin Disc Incorporated has 3 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Twin Disc Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cummins Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cummins Inc. and Twin Disc Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cummins Inc. 2 3 1 2.17 Twin Disc Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 8.67% for Cummins Inc. with average price target of $161.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cummins Inc. and Twin Disc Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 84.4% and 63.7% respectively. About 0.2% of Cummins Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Twin Disc Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cummins Inc. -6.48% -5.13% -0.89% 12.05% 19.52% 22.72% Twin Disc Incorporated -5.7% -17.84% -36.34% -32.46% -52.7% -18.17%

For the past year Cummins Inc. has 22.72% stronger performance while Twin Disc Incorporated has -18.17% weaker performance.

Summary

Cummins Inc. beats Twin Disc Incorporated on 11 of the 11 factors.

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets. This segment also offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines. The Distribution segment distributes parts, engines, and power generation products; and provides service solutions, such as maintenance contracts, engineering services, and integrated products. The Components segment offers emission solutions, including custom engineering systems and integrated controls, oxidation catalysts, particulate filters, selective catalytic reduction systems, and engineered components; and turbochargers for light-duty, mid-range, heavy-duty, and high-horsepower diesel markets. This segment also provides air and fuel filters, fuel water separators, lube and hydraulic filters, coolants, fuel additives, and other filtration systems; and fuel systems for heavy-duty on-highway diesel engine applications, as well as remanufactures fuel systems. The Power Generation segment offers components that back-up and prime power generators, controls, paralleling systems, and transfer switches, as well as A/C generator/alternator products under the Stamford, AVK, and Markon brands. Cummins Inc. sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end users. The company was formerly known as Cummins Engine Company and changed its name to Cummins Inc. in 2001. Cummins Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Columbus, Indiana.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. The company also provides non-twin disc manufactured products. It serves customers primarily in the commercial, pleasure craft, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets through a direct sales force and distributor network. Twin Disc, Incorporated was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.