Cummins Inc. (CMI)’s Financial Results Comparing With SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) and SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cummins Inc. 161 1.05 N/A 14.81 11.07 SPX Corporation 35 1.18 N/A 1.47 23.79

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cummins Inc. and SPX Corporation. SPX Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Cummins Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Cummins Inc. is currently more affordable than SPX Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cummins Inc. and SPX Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cummins Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 12.9% SPX Corporation 0.00% 17.5% 3.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.15 shows that Cummins Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, SPX Corporation’s 46.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.46 beta.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cummins Inc. Its rival SPX Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. Cummins Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SPX Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cummins Inc. and SPX Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cummins Inc. 2 3 1 2.17 SPX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$161 is Cummins Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -0.35%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cummins Inc. and SPX Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 84.4% and 90.4% respectively. Cummins Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of SPX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cummins Inc. -6.48% -5.13% -0.89% 12.05% 19.52% 22.72% SPX Corporation -0.48% 4.24% -3.24% 19.23% -3.59% 24.6%

For the past year Cummins Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than SPX Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Cummins Inc. beats SPX Corporation.

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets. This segment also offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines. The Distribution segment distributes parts, engines, and power generation products; and provides service solutions, such as maintenance contracts, engineering services, and integrated products. The Components segment offers emission solutions, including custom engineering systems and integrated controls, oxidation catalysts, particulate filters, selective catalytic reduction systems, and engineered components; and turbochargers for light-duty, mid-range, heavy-duty, and high-horsepower diesel markets. This segment also provides air and fuel filters, fuel water separators, lube and hydraulic filters, coolants, fuel additives, and other filtration systems; and fuel systems for heavy-duty on-highway diesel engine applications, as well as remanufactures fuel systems. The Power Generation segment offers components that back-up and prime power generators, controls, paralleling systems, and transfer switches, as well as A/C generator/alternator products under the Stamford, AVK, and Markon brands. Cummins Inc. sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end users. The company was formerly known as Cummins Engine Company and changed its name to Cummins Inc. in 2001. Cummins Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Columbus, Indiana.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets. The Detection and Measurement segment offers underground pipe and cable locators, and inspection equipment, as well as bus fare collection systems, communication technologies, and specialty lighting products. The Engineered Solutions segment provides transformers for the power transmission and distribution markets; and process cooling equipment, as well as rotating and stationary heat exchangers for the power generation and industrial markets. This segment sells transformers for publicly and privately held utilities under the Waukesha brand name; and process cooling products and heat exchangers under the brand names of SPX Cooling, Marley, Yuba, and Ecolaire. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, such as direct to customers, independent manufacturing representatives, third-party distributors and representatives, and retailers. SPX Corporation is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.