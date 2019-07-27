Cummins Inc. (CMI) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.7% of Cummins Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.98% of all Diversified Machinery’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Cummins Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.18% of all Diversified Machinery companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cummins Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cummins Inc. 0.00% 33.40% 12.90% Industry Average 4.81% 21.84% 9.45%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Cummins Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cummins Inc. N/A 160 10.90 Industry Average 260.77M 5.42B 44.54

Cummins Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Cummins Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Cummins Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cummins Inc. 2 2 2 2.33 Industry Average 1.67 1.88 2.31 2.58

Cummins Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $160.8, suggesting a potential downside of -7.98%. The potential upside of the competitors is 70.68%. Cummins Inc.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cummins Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cummins Inc. -2.38% -2.15% 5.7% 12.83% 11.42% 20.79% Industry Average 5.58% 7.47% 14.09% 21.78% 33.34% 28.20%

Liquidity

Cummins Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Cummins Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.19 and has 1.47 Quick Ratio. Cummins Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cummins Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.08 shows that Cummins Inc. is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cummins Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.36 which is 36.16% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Cummins Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets. This segment also offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines. The Distribution segment distributes parts, engines, and power generation products; and provides service solutions, such as maintenance contracts, engineering services, and integrated products. The Components segment offers emission solutions, including custom engineering systems and integrated controls, oxidation catalysts, particulate filters, selective catalytic reduction systems, and engineered components; and turbochargers for light-duty, mid-range, heavy-duty, and high-horsepower diesel markets. This segment also provides air and fuel filters, fuel water separators, lube and hydraulic filters, coolants, fuel additives, and other filtration systems; and fuel systems for heavy-duty on-highway diesel engine applications, as well as remanufactures fuel systems. The Power Generation segment offers components that back-up and prime power generators, controls, paralleling systems, and transfer switches, as well as A/C generator/alternator products under the Stamford, AVK, and Markon brands. Cummins Inc. sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end users. The company was formerly known as Cummins Engine Company and changed its name to Cummins Inc. in 2001. Cummins Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Columbus, Indiana.