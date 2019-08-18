Cummins Inc. (CMI) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Diversified Machinery company, Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cummins Inc. has 84.4% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 64.01% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Cummins Inc. has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Cummins Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cummins Inc. 0.00% 33.40% 12.90% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Cummins Inc. and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cummins Inc. N/A 161 11.07 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

Cummins Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Cummins Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Cummins Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cummins Inc. 2 3 1 2.17 Industry Average 1.67 1.88 2.20 2.59

With consensus price target of $161, Cummins Inc. has a potential upside of 7.87%. The potential upside of the peers is 59.97%. The analysts’ view based on the results shown earlier is that Cummins Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cummins Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cummins Inc. -6.48% -5.13% -0.89% 12.05% 19.52% 22.72% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year Cummins Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cummins Inc. are 1.6 and 1. Competitively, Cummins Inc.’s rivals have 2.28 and 1.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cummins Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cummins Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.15 shows that Cummins Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Cummins Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.34 which is 33.94% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Cummins Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cummins Inc.’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets. This segment also offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines. The Distribution segment distributes parts, engines, and power generation products; and provides service solutions, such as maintenance contracts, engineering services, and integrated products. The Components segment offers emission solutions, including custom engineering systems and integrated controls, oxidation catalysts, particulate filters, selective catalytic reduction systems, and engineered components; and turbochargers for light-duty, mid-range, heavy-duty, and high-horsepower diesel markets. This segment also provides air and fuel filters, fuel water separators, lube and hydraulic filters, coolants, fuel additives, and other filtration systems; and fuel systems for heavy-duty on-highway diesel engine applications, as well as remanufactures fuel systems. The Power Generation segment offers components that back-up and prime power generators, controls, paralleling systems, and transfer switches, as well as A/C generator/alternator products under the Stamford, AVK, and Markon brands. Cummins Inc. sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end users. The company was formerly known as Cummins Engine Company and changed its name to Cummins Inc. in 2001. Cummins Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Columbus, Indiana.