Cummins Inc. (CMI) and Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Comparison side by side

Since Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) and Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cummins Inc. 154 1.11 N/A 14.81 10.90 Graco Inc. 47 5.06 N/A 1.99 24.59

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cummins Inc. and Graco Inc. Graco Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Cummins Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Cummins Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Graco Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cummins Inc. and Graco Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cummins Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 12.9% Graco Inc. 0.00% 44.1% 22.9%

Volatility & Risk

Cummins Inc. is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.08 beta. Competitively, Graco Inc.’s 4.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.96 beta.

Liquidity

Cummins Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Graco Inc. are 2.1 and 1.2 respectively. Graco Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cummins Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cummins Inc. and Graco Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cummins Inc. 1 2 2 2.40 Graco Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Cummins Inc. has a consensus price target of $164.75, and a -3.85% downside potential. On the other hand, Graco Inc.’s potential downside is -8.33% and its consensus price target is $46. The information presented earlier suggests that Cummins Inc. looks more robust than Graco Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.7% of Cummins Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.2% of Graco Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Cummins Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Graco Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cummins Inc. -2.38% -2.15% 5.7% 12.83% 11.42% 20.79% Graco Inc. -4.4% -7.26% 7.5% 13.33% 7.1% 16.85%

For the past year Cummins Inc. was more bullish than Graco Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Cummins Inc. beats Graco Inc.

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets. This segment also offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines. The Distribution segment distributes parts, engines, and power generation products; and provides service solutions, such as maintenance contracts, engineering services, and integrated products. The Components segment offers emission solutions, including custom engineering systems and integrated controls, oxidation catalysts, particulate filters, selective catalytic reduction systems, and engineered components; and turbochargers for light-duty, mid-range, heavy-duty, and high-horsepower diesel markets. This segment also provides air and fuel filters, fuel water separators, lube and hydraulic filters, coolants, fuel additives, and other filtration systems; and fuel systems for heavy-duty on-highway diesel engine applications, as well as remanufactures fuel systems. The Power Generation segment offers components that back-up and prime power generators, controls, paralleling systems, and transfer switches, as well as A/C generator/alternator products under the Stamford, AVK, and Markon brands. Cummins Inc. sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end users. The company was formerly known as Cummins Engine Company and changed its name to Cummins Inc. in 2001. Cummins Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Columbus, Indiana.

Graco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators. This segment also provides paint circulating and supply pumps; paint circulating advanced control systems; plural component coating proportioners; spare parts and accessories; and powder finishing products that coat powder finishing on metals under the Gema name. The Process segment offers pumps that move chemicals, water, wastewater, petroleum, food, and other fluids; pressure valves used in the oil and natural gas industry, other industrial processes, and research facilities; and chemical injection pumping solutions for injection of chemicals into producing oil wells and pipelines. This segment also supplies pumps, hose reels, meters, valves, and accessories for fast oil change facilities, service garages, fleet service centers, automobile dealerships, auto parts stores, truck builders, and heavy equipment service centers; and systems, components, and accessories for the automatic lubrication of bearings, gears, and generators in industrial and commercial equipment, compressors, turbines, and on- and off-road vehicles. The Contractor segment offers sprayers that apply paint and texture to walls, other structures, and ceilings; and highly viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.