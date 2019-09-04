Cummins Inc. (CMI) and AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Contrasting side by side

Both Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) and AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cummins Inc. 161 0.97 N/A 14.81 11.07 AZZ Inc. 44 1.08 N/A 2.13 21.88

Table 1 demonstrates Cummins Inc. and AZZ Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. AZZ Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Cummins Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Cummins Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cummins Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 12.9% AZZ Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 5.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.15 shows that Cummins Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. AZZ Inc.’s 1.42 beta is the reason why it is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cummins Inc. Its rival AZZ Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.9 and 2 respectively. AZZ Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cummins Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cummins Inc. and AZZ Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cummins Inc. 2 3 1 2.17 AZZ Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cummins Inc. has a 8.08% upside potential and a consensus price target of $161.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.4% of Cummins Inc. shares and 90.6% of AZZ Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Cummins Inc. shares. Comparatively, AZZ Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cummins Inc. -6.48% -5.13% -0.89% 12.05% 19.52% 22.72% AZZ Inc. 1.33% 1.24% -0.49% 4.49% -12.69% 15.41%

For the past year Cummins Inc. has stronger performance than AZZ Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Cummins Inc. beats AZZ Inc.

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets. This segment also offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines. The Distribution segment distributes parts, engines, and power generation products; and provides service solutions, such as maintenance contracts, engineering services, and integrated products. The Components segment offers emission solutions, including custom engineering systems and integrated controls, oxidation catalysts, particulate filters, selective catalytic reduction systems, and engineered components; and turbochargers for light-duty, mid-range, heavy-duty, and high-horsepower diesel markets. This segment also provides air and fuel filters, fuel water separators, lube and hydraulic filters, coolants, fuel additives, and other filtration systems; and fuel systems for heavy-duty on-highway diesel engine applications, as well as remanufactures fuel systems. The Power Generation segment offers components that back-up and prime power generators, controls, paralleling systems, and transfer switches, as well as A/C generator/alternator products under the Stamford, AVK, and Markon brands. Cummins Inc. sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end users. The company was formerly known as Cummins Engine Company and changed its name to Cummins Inc. in 2001. Cummins Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Columbus, Indiana.

AZZ Inc. provides galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Galvanizing Services. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear, and electrical applications. This segment offers custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, nuclear safety-related equipment, and tubular products to multi-national companies, and small independent companies. This segment sells its products through manufacturersÂ’ representatives, distributors, agents, and internal sales force. The Galvanizing Services segment offers hot dip galvanizing services to the steel fabrication industry. This segment serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. As of February 28, 2017, the company operated 41 galvanizing plants located in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Louisiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia in the United States; and Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia, Canada. AZZ incorporated was founded in 1956 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.