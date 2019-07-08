Cummins Inc. (CMI) and 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Comparison side by side

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) and 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cummins Inc. 155 1.10 N/A 14.81 10.90 3M Company 192 3.06 N/A 9.37 18.58

Table 1 highlights Cummins Inc. and 3M Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. 3M Company appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Cummins Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Cummins Inc. is currently more affordable than 3M Company, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) and 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cummins Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 12.9% 3M Company 0.00% 56.2% 15.1%

Risk and Volatility

Cummins Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.08 beta. In other hand, 3M Company has beta of 1 which is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cummins Inc. are 1.6 and 1 respectively. Its competitor 3M Company’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. 3M Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cummins Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cummins Inc. and 3M Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cummins Inc. 2 2 2 2.33 3M Company 1 3 0 2.75

The downside potential is -4.94% for Cummins Inc. with consensus target price of $160.8. 3M Company on the other hand boasts of a $182 consensus target price and a 5.81% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that 3M Company seems more appealing than Cummins Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.7% of Cummins Inc. shares and 69.2% of 3M Company shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Cummins Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of 3M Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cummins Inc. -2.38% -2.15% 5.7% 12.83% 11.42% 20.79% 3M Company -2.5% -19.33% -16.98% -13.42% -15.38% -8.62%

For the past year Cummins Inc. has 20.79% stronger performance while 3M Company has -8.62% weaker performance.

Summary

3M Company beats Cummins Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets. This segment also offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines. The Distribution segment distributes parts, engines, and power generation products; and provides service solutions, such as maintenance contracts, engineering services, and integrated products. The Components segment offers emission solutions, including custom engineering systems and integrated controls, oxidation catalysts, particulate filters, selective catalytic reduction systems, and engineered components; and turbochargers for light-duty, mid-range, heavy-duty, and high-horsepower diesel markets. This segment also provides air and fuel filters, fuel water separators, lube and hydraulic filters, coolants, fuel additives, and other filtration systems; and fuel systems for heavy-duty on-highway diesel engine applications, as well as remanufactures fuel systems. The Power Generation segment offers components that back-up and prime power generators, controls, paralleling systems, and transfer switches, as well as A/C generator/alternator products under the Stamford, AVK, and Markon brands. Cummins Inc. sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end users. The company was formerly known as Cummins Engine Company and changed its name to Cummins Inc. in 2001. Cummins Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Columbus, Indiana.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; advanced ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; separation and purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, traffic safety and security products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products. The companyÂ’s Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, dental and orthodontic products, health information systems, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films; packaging and interconnection devices; insulating and splicing solutions; touch screens and touch monitors; renewable energy component solutions; and infrastructure protection products. The companyÂ’s Consumer segment offers sponges, scouring pads, high-performance cloths, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement and care products, protective materials, and consumer and office tapes and adhesives. The company serves automotive, electronics and energy, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets directly, as well as through wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.