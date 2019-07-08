Cummins Inc. (CMI) Analysts See $4.34 EPS; Artemis Investment Management Llp Trimmed By $3.89 Million Its Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Holding

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased Seagate Technology Plc (STX) stake by 29.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 82,690 shares as Seagate Technology Plc (STX)’s stock declined 0.33%. The Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 197,352 shares with $9.46 million value, down from 280,042 last quarter. Seagate Technology Plc now has $12.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 1.01M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 20.12% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.55% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB

Analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report $4.34 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 4.83% from last quarter’s $4.14 EPS. CMI’s profit would be $683.51 million giving it 9.74 P/E if the $4.34 EPS is correct. After having $4.20 EPS previously, Cummins Inc.’s analysts see 3.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $169. About 416,212 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards

Analysts await Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 48.77% or $0.79 from last year’s $1.62 per share. STX’s profit will be $229.79 million for 13.96 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Seagate Technology plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 13,922 shares to 277,554 valued at $26.45M in 2019Q1. It also upped United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) stake by 76,697 shares and now owns 347,189 shares. Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) was raised too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99.91 million activity. The insider ValueAct Holdings – L.P. bought $99.91 million.

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. The company has market cap of $26.62 billion. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems divisions. It has a 10.96 P/E ratio. The Engine segment makes and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, gas and oil, defense, and agricultural markets.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $769,399 activity. On Friday, January 18 the insider Freeland Richard Joseph sold $675,000. HERMAN ALEXIS M sold $63,499 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Tuesday, February 12. Embree Tracy A sold 206 shares worth $30,900.

