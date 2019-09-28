Cummins Inc. (CMI) Analysts See $3.84 EPS; Zebra Technologies – Class A (ZBRA) SI Decreased By 3.82%

Zebra Technologies Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had a decrease of 3.82% in short interest. ZBRA’s SI was 2.40M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.82% from 2.50M shares previously. With 658,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Zebra Technologies Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:ZBRA)’s short sellers to cover ZBRA’s short positions. The SI to Zebra Technologies Corporation – Class A’s float is 4.52%. The stock decreased 2.92% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $202.18. About 221,674 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED

Analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report $3.84 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 5.19% from last quarter’s $4.05 EPS. CMI’s profit would be $605.90M giving it 10.50 P/E if the $3.84 EPS is correct. After having $4.27 EPS previously, Cummins Inc.’s analysts see -10.07% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $161.3. About 922,119 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold Cummins Inc. shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadence Savings Bank Na accumulated 2,967 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co owns 34,818 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Edmp has 1.49% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 9,514 shares. Illinois-based Harris Assocs L P has invested 0.59% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Convergence Prtnrs Ltd Llc owns 0.76% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 18,397 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Cadence Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 378,639 shares. Webster Financial Bank N A has invested 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Oppenheimer Asset Inc invested in 13,232 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Kornitzer Management Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 22,605 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Llc stated it has 10,258 shares. Australia-based Macquarie Gp Limited has invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Umb Savings Bank N A Mo holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 5,954 shares. Culbertson A N And holds 1.81% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 38,000 shares.

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. The company has market cap of $25.45 billion. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems divisions. It has a 9.85 P/E ratio. The Engine segment makes and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, gas and oil, defense, and agricultural markets.

Among 6 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Cummins has $18300 highest and $13500 lowest target. $161’s average target is -0.19% below currents $161.3 stock price. Cummins had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, May 1. Buckingham Research maintained Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $172 target. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Friday, May 31. As per Tuesday, July 2, the company rating was downgraded by Loop Capital.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sells, and supports direct thermal and thermal transfer label printers, radio frequency identification printer/encoders, dye sublimation card printers, real-time locating solutions, related accessories, and support software worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.93 billion. The Company’s products are primarily used in automatic identification, data collection, and personal identification applications. It has a 22.91 P/E ratio. The firm also provides mobile computing and advanced data capture technologies and services, which include rugged and enterprise-grade mobile computers; laser, imaging, and radio frequency identification based data capture products; wireless LAN solutions and software; and applications that are associated with these services and products.

Among 2 analysts covering Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zebra Technologies has $23000 highest and $20500 lowest target. $217.50’s average target is 7.58% above currents $202.18 stock price. Zebra Technologies had 3 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $20500 target in Monday, September 16 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 55 investors sold Zebra Technologies Corporation shares while 129 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 46.99 million shares or 2.43% more from 45.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Svcs holds 1,851 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 2,483 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru Inc (Ca), a California-based fund reported 5 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt L P owns 700 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.07% or 22,000 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc reported 70,617 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 6,390 are held by First Mercantile Com. Moreover, Adirondack Tru has 0% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 30 shares. Hanseatic Management Serv Incorporated reported 212 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 79,937 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 2,369 shares. Systematic Financial Mgmt L P accumulated 0.04% or 4,783 shares. Cadence Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 8,019 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Tealwood Asset Mgmt stated it has 13,966 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Hwg Limited Partnership owns 2,877 shares.

