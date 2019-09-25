Cummins Inc. (CMI) Analysts See $3.84 EPS; Csw Industrials (CSWI) Sellers Decreased By 12.25% Their Shorts

Csw Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) had a decrease of 12.25% in short interest. CSWI’s SI was 82,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 12.25% from 93,900 shares previously. With 63,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Csw Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)’s short sellers to cover CSWI’s short positions. The SI to Csw Industrials Inc’s float is 0.55%. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $69.1. About 6,065 shares traded. CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) has risen 31.00% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CSWI News: 30/05/2018 – CSW Industrials 4Q Rev $83.5M; 22/04/2018 – DJ CSW Industrials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSWI); 16/03/2018 CSW Industrials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – CSW Industrials 4Q Adj EPS 51c; 27/03/2018 – CSW Industrials at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By FBR Today; 30/05/2018 – CSW Industrials 4Q Cont Ops EPS 68c; 02/04/2018 – CSW Industrials Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – CSW Industrials Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 27; 30/05/2018 – CSW Industrials 4Q EPS 40c

Analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report $3.84 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 5.19% from last quarter’s $4.05 EPS. CMI’s profit would be $605.90M giving it 10.46 P/E if the $3.84 EPS is correct. After having $4.27 EPS previously, Cummins Inc.’s analysts see -10.07% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $160.71. About 229,201 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign

Among 6 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Cummins has $18300 highest and $13500 lowest target. $161’s average target is 0.18% above currents $160.71 stock price. Cummins had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 16. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was downgraded by Evercore. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. Loop Capital downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Tuesday, July 2 report.

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. The company has market cap of $25.36 billion. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems divisions. It has a 9.81 P/E ratio. The Engine segment makes and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, gas and oil, defense, and agricultural markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold Cummins Inc. shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motco accumulated 684 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability holds 280,724 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Evermay Wealth Ltd has 0.18% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 3,698 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 242 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corporation, a Florida-based fund reported 2,896 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma reported 498 shares. Td Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 297 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Camelot Portfolios Ltd Company has 0.08% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Llc invested in 1,775 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 27,943 shares stake. New York-based Adirondack Tru Com has invested 0.13% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Hennessy Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Seabridge Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Kbc Group Nv holds 0.14% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 107,853 shares. Ellington Management Group reported 2,300 shares.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins Is Looking Appealing – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins closes Hydrogenics acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins makes fuel cell investment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.