Cummins Com Stk (CMI) Shares Declined While Zebra Capital Management Boosted Its Position; Amgen (AMGN) Holder Cypress Asset Management Increased Position

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 916.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 11,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 12,201 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $199.5. About 2.48 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Stable Outlook For Global Pharmaceuticals; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN’S BLINCYTO; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900/yr; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $750 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Mersana Strengthens Bd of Directors Leadership With Appointment of Willard H. Dere, M.D., Professor at the University of Utah and Retired Chief Medical Officer of Amgen; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN: FDA OKS PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation (Correct); 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha Prevents Heart Attacks and Strokes

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc Com Stk (CMI) by 60.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 3,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The hedge fund held 8,831 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, up from 5,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.32% or $6.53 during the last trading session, reaching $144.54. About 1.08M shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 7,385 shares to 6,925 shares, valued at $358,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,865 shares, and cut its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com Stk (NYSE:ITW) by 6,540 shares to 2,626 shares, valued at $377,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennox International Inc (NYSE:LII) by 1,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,525 shares, and cut its stake in Toro Co Com Stk (NYSE:TTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.