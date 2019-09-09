Cummins Com Stk (CMI) Holding Held by Zebra Capital Management Llc; As Mckesson (MCK) Share Price Rose, Kempner Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $316,602

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc Com Stk (CMI) by 60.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 3,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The hedge fund held 8,831 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, up from 5,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.82% or $5.92 during the last trading session, reaching $160.82. About 1.55M shares traded or 22.40% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $143.79. About 1.42 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 29/03/2018 – ZetaDisplay: ProntoTV has signed an agreement with McKesson Europe for the delivery of digital signage to their managed pharmacies within Europe; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Names Brad Lerman as an Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Restructuring Plan Consists of After-Tax GAAP Charges That Are Estimated to Be Approximately $150 M to $210 M; 26/04/2018 – Main Street: McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 09/04/2018 – MCKESSON, AMERICAN PHARMACY COOPERATIVE IN JV FOR PHARMACIES; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Initiative Comprises Multiple Growth Pillars, Includes Comprehensive Review of Operations, Cost Structure; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative Practice Agreements

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 2,089 shares. Agf Investments America owns 0.57% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 10,218 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp, a Colorado-based fund reported 2,634 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Legacy Private Trust has invested 0.06% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Trustmark Comml Bank Department has 2,475 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 2,771 shares. Howard Cap Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1,795 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Communications owns 580 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. 179,259 are owned by Hsbc Public Ltd Com. Northern Trust holds 2.45 million shares. Rampart Inv Management Ltd Liability owns 0.16% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 8,728 shares. Bridgewater Assocs L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 33,436 shares. The Korea-based Korea Investment Corporation has invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com Stk (NYSE:ITW) by 6,540 shares to 2,626 shares, valued at $377,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com St (NASDAQ:GT) by 28,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,345 shares, and cut its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Mining Stock Prices Crashed in August – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A, a Illinois-based fund reported 31,431 shares. Krensavage Asset Lc owns 411,655 shares for 13.02% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 3,777 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Trustmark Commercial Bank Tru Department has 1,435 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.08% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 358,845 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 32,018 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited reported 76,613 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Fund stated it has 0.1% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Continental Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.68% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 12,556 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.06% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Montag A Associate invested in 0.07% or 6,518 shares. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 5,988 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company invested in 4,252 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Amp Investors Ltd accumulated 180,314 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Kempner Capital Management Inc, which manages about $421.42 million and $151.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 11,788 shares to 27,189 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McKesson: Don’t Sell Into Pending Upmove – Seeking Alpha” on March 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McKesson Could Surge On A Settlement – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why McKesson Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MCK) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Based On Its ROE, Is McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mallinckrodt and Endo International Shares Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.