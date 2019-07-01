Cummins Com Stk (CMI) Holder Zebra Capital Management Lifted Its Position; Cam Group Holding A Trimmed Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $3.12 Million as Stock Value Rose

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc Com Stk (CMI) by 60.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 3,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,831 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, up from 5,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $171.55. About 725,186 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES

Cam Group Holding A decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A sold 39,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.22M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $341.07 million, down from 4.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $324.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $76.58. About 6.14 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON IN TALKS WITH DUTCH GOVT ON GRONINGEN FIELD PHASE OUT; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO BOOST PERMIAN PRODUCTION FIVEFOLD; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Improve Energy Efficiency in Refining, Chemical Manufacturing; 27/04/2018 – Energy Gives Back Some Gains After Exxon Earnings — Energy Roundup; 07/03/2018 – EXXON XOM.N SAYS ITS PAPUA NEW GUINEA OPERATIONS ARE ‘UNSCATHED’ AFTER EARTHQUAKE; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 18/04/2018 – Eni has no plans to pull out of Rosneft deal after sanctions; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seizert Cap Partners Lc invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Foster & Motley invested 0.55% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Freestone Cap Hldg Lc stated it has 10,035 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Auxier Asset Mngmt owns 0.23% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 13,820 shares. Everett Harris Ca invested in 0.55% or 262,179 shares. Cambridge Investment Research owns 625,901 shares. Bridgewater Lp holds 33,755 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.51% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sandhill Cap Prns Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 6,601 shares. Alethea Ltd Liability Co has 0.26% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4,500 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Lc stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The California-based Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.49% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The North Carolina-based Piedmont Invest has invested 0.77% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Llc reported 28,990 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Wade G W reported 812,442 shares stake.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.54 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 128,463 shares to 761,329 shares, valued at $15.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cadence Design Sys Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6,061 shares to 5,716 shares, valued at $363,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Bank & Trust, a Kentucky-based fund reported 2,255 shares. Moreover, Hrt Limited Co has 0.13% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 5,146 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 35,096 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First City Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Lord Abbett & Co Limited has 0.56% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). British Columbia Management Corp, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 72,184 shares. Atlas Browninc stated it has 1,300 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 3,059 shares. The California-based Advisor Prns Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Wright Invsts Serv has invested 0.21% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Acropolis Inv Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.13% stake. Landscape Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 3,302 shares. Moreover, Covington Cap has 0.66% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Korea stated it has 16,638 shares. Navellier & Associates owns 13,486 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio.

