Cummins Com (CMI) Stake Has Boosted by Archford Capital Strategies Llc; Utah Retirement Systems Has Lifted Coca Cola Co (KO) Position by $428,030

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc Com (CMI) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 2,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,456 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $171.09. About 1.25M shares traded or 4.34% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 9,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 722,785 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.87 million, up from 713,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 7.35M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. to Terminate Reporting Obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO IN U.K. WILL NOT PAY SUGAR TAX; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45M and $271.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund (VGT) by 13,105 shares to 39,466 shares, valued at $7.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Financials Index Fund (VFH) by 6,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,126 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $769,399 activity. 4,500 shares valued at $675,000 were sold by Freeland Richard Joseph on Friday, January 18. $63,499 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 1.14 million shares. Chilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Raymond James Na reported 5,570 shares. Voya Limited has 0.03% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 80,560 shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 12,338 shares. Tower Limited Company (Trc) holds 5,070 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,226 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.22% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Harris Associate LP stated it has 1.87 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 7,480 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Affinity Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0.68% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 35,534 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Invesco Limited has 0.09% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Lpl Fincl Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 80,454 shares.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 10,443 shares to 162,600 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 66,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,388 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

