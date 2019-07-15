Cummins Com (CMI) Shareholder Green Square Capital Decreased Its Holding; Yy (YY) Stake Held by Matthews International Capital Management Llc

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 99.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 210,800 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.71M, up from 105,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 1.10 million shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500.

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc Com (CMI) by 79.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 34,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,929 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 43,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $171.09. About 1.25 million shares traded or 4.34% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 53,505 shares to 779,996 shares, valued at $128.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 25,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Beigene Ltd.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.51 million for 9.86 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $769,399 activity. Embree Tracy A had sold 206 shares worth $30,900. 4,500 shares were sold by Freeland Richard Joseph, worth $675,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability reported 80,454 shares. Novare Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 36,361 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank invested in 0.01% or 2,689 shares. Associated Banc invested in 0.05% or 5,126 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding accumulated 710,663 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mgmt owns 170,954 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Eqis reported 0.12% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Ledyard Bank accumulated 35,659 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 308,216 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 5,202 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Regions Fin reported 17,803 shares. Crossvault Capital Management Ltd Co holds 0.14% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 1,750 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Toth Fin Advisory reported 210 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Com invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com (NYSE:KRO) by 58,974 shares to 90,246 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Center Coast Brkfld Mlp Enrgy Shs Ben Int (CEN) by 266,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,116 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs Com (NYSE:IBM).