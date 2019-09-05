Cummins Com (CMI) Shareholder Boston Common Asset Management Decreased Its Stake by $909,501; Facebook (FB) Stock Rose While Aviance Capital Partners Has Boosted by $841,786 Its Holding

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc Com (CMI) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 5,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 44,302 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99M, down from 50,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.40B market cap company. The stock increased 3.81% or $5.67 during the last trading session, reaching $154.64. About 1.37 million shares traded or 8.78% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 15.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc bought 5,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 38,006 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, up from 32,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $544.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $190.9. About 12.87M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Probe Into Apps Won’t Uncover All Data Abuse; 23/04/2018 – @j_p_jacques @DonutShorts TV viewers attention is sold to advertisers, but not to the extent than $FB users are. TV produces content, which is arguably the “product”. Users produce the bulk of FB content. FB allows advertisers to target in ways far more personal than TV advertising; 26/04/2018 – Facebook did not read the terms and services of the app that improperly shared user data with Cambridge Analytica; 03/04/2018 – US StratCommand: Facebook; 10/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG GIVES TESTIMONY TO SENATE: LIVE; 06/04/2018 – Facebook suspends Canadian firm AggregatelQ over data scandal; 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief set to leave company after clashes over disinformation: New York Times, citing; 19/03/2018 – Global regulators turn up the heat on Facebook; 07/05/2018 – Flexential Announces Fastest, Lowest-Latency Direct Network Connection To Asia; 12/04/2018 – GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS RUSSIA MUST ADDRESS OPEN QUESTIONS ON CASE OF NERVE AGENT ATTACK IN BRITAIN

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Invest Advisors Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 5,141 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Co has invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Credit Agricole S A owns 183,905 shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. F&V Mgmt Llc owns 3,015 shares. Qs Invsts holds 0.26% or 143,642 shares in its portfolio. Melvin Cap Mngmt Lp holds 500,000 shares. 2,984 were reported by American Asset Mngmt Inc. Lomas Mngmt Ltd Liability has 5.82% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). George Kaiser Family Foundation has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pnc Serv Group Incorporated holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.60M shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,429 shares. Whitnell holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 198 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 2.15M shares stake. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc holds 0.04% or 361 shares in its portfolio.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57 million and $349.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1,890 shares to 4,050 shares, valued at $644,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 7,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,928 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $770.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pvh Corp Com (NYSE:PVH) by 10,636 shares to 46,588 shares, valued at $5.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (NYSE:WY) by 49,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 244,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley Com New (NYSE:MS).

