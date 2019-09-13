Cummins Com (CMI) Share Value Declined While Cullen Frost Bankers Has Raised Holding by $330,543; Leavell Investment Management Holding in Marathon Pete (MPC) Has Lifted by $357,445

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 6,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 55,404 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10M, up from 48,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $53.57. About 4.14M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Speedway Income From Ops $95; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM & ANDEAVOR COMBINATION TO CREATE LEADING; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S SAUNDERS SAYS l’M NOT A BIG FAN OF PUBLISHING PRECISE INTEREST FORECASTS EACH QUARTER; 29/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 320 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 28/03/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: SAYS RISKS TO INFLATION OUTLOOK HAVE SUBSIDED SOMEWHAT SINCE PREVIOUS MPC; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC DIDN’T DISCUSS 50BP CUT; 22/03/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE BRINGS MPC MEETING FORWARD TO APRIL 11 FROM APRIL 30; 29/03/2018 – `A VIEW’ WITHIN MPC SAID RATE CUT MAY BE NEEDED IF ECONOMY DIPS; 30/04/2018 – Dawn Kopecki: BREAKING: Marathon Petroleum to buy San Antonio-based Andeavor in $23.3 billion deal; 17/05/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – FORECAST 2018 CONFIRMED

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc Com (CMI) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 1,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 22,290 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.82M, up from 20,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $165.21. About 458,862 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 16,126 shares to 198,839 shares, valued at $27.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 2,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,921 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Growth Etf (VUG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Tru Com invested in 2,796 shares. Comerica Bank owns 53,156 shares. Advisor Partners Limited holds 4,605 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Art stated it has 19,700 shares. City Co stated it has 9,416 shares. Glenview Bank Dept holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 7,435 shares. Wright Investors Incorporated owns 3,308 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Texas Yale Capital Corporation invested in 0.04% or 2,896 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And has 12,223 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd owns 63,036 shares. 1.55 million were reported by Dimensional Fund Lp. Smead Capital Management owns 1.1% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 133,151 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Co has invested 0.09% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Torray Ltd Co owns 13,799 shares. Scotia Incorporated reported 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Com has 1.85% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 151,907 shares. Lee Danner Bass has 0.02% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 1.29 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 119,912 are held by Nomura Asset Mngmt. Andra Ap has invested 0.09% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). The Illinois-based Koshinski Asset Management has invested 0.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moors And Cabot reported 16,273 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Pacific Glob Invest Mngmt Com reported 0.08% stake. Missouri-based Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1,111 shares. Hightower Lta holds 0.09% or 12,600 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Ltd has 0% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated holds 15,502 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

