Cummins (CMI) Valuation Declined While Marshfield Associates Lowered by $1.38 Million Its Holding; Danaher (DHR) Market Valuation Rose While Sta Wealth Management Has Cut Stake

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 8,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 510,267 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.43 million, down from 518,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $159.95. About 860,039 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 83.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 9,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 1,915 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $274,000, down from 11,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $142.76. About 1.80M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.90 million for 10.41 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office reported 156 shares. Kempen Cap Nv holds 172 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Co LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Ima Wealth accumulated 0.03% or 440 shares. 179,618 are owned by Cambiar Invsts Ltd Com. Us Comml Bank De holds 0.05% or 109,399 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh has invested 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Perkins Coie Tru owns 0.03% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 450 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.1% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 6,748 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt has invested 0.51% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 42,270 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Company holds 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 4,185 shares. Putnam Fl Inv invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Webster Natl Bank N A stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). American Group Inc Inc has 73,509 shares.

Marshfield Associates, which manages about $1.89B and $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.37M shares to 2.79M shares, valued at $90.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $422.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 8,372 shares to 502,555 shares, valued at $21.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.97 million for 31.03 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.