Cummins (CMI) to pay $1.31 on Sep 3, 2019; Hightower Advisors Increased By $2.77 Million Its Valero Energy New (VLO) Stake

Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) is expected to pay $1.31 on Sep 3, 2019. (NYSE:CMI) shareholders before Aug 20, 2019 will receive the $1.31 dividend. Cummins Inc’s current price of $174.96 translates into 0.75% yield. Cummins Inc’s dividend has Aug 21, 2019 as record date. Jul 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $174.96. About 895,181 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96

Hightower Advisors Llc increased Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) stake by 24.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hightower Advisors Llc acquired 32,958 shares as Valero Energy Corp New (VLO)’s stock declined 0.11%. The Hightower Advisors Llc holds 170,104 shares with $14.42M value, up from 137,146 last quarter. Valero Energy Corp New now has $34.82B valuation. The stock decreased 3.16% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $83.45. About 5.13M shares traded or 49.14% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 04/05/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery alky unit may be shut through Q3 2018; 10/05/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption, Leak at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 27/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI EAST EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 26/04/2018 – Valero Targets 2018 Total Payout Ratio of 40%-50% of Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities; 19/04/2018 – VLO: Wtf is going on??; 30/04/2018 – The combined company that would leapfrog Valero Energy as the largest U.S. refiner by capacity; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Valero’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS CITY SAYS ALL VALERO PERSONNEL ACCOUNTED FOR, NO INJURIES; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery fire broke out on alkylation unit; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net $469M

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “What Investors Should Do With Their Shares Of Cummins – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins partners on remote engine diagnostics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins declares $1.311 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. The company has market cap of $27.56 billion. It operates through four divisions: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems divisions. It has a 11.35 P/E ratio. The Engine segment makes and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, gas and oil, defense, and agricultural markets.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $94,399 activity. Embree Tracy A also sold $30,900 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Wednesday, February 6. 423 shares valued at $63,499 were sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M on Tuesday, February 12.

Among 6 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cummins had 13 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore downgraded it to “In-Line” rating and $16900 target in Friday, May 31 report. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. As per Tuesday, July 2, the company rating was downgraded by Loop Capital. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 7. Oppenheimer downgraded the stock to “Perform” rating in Thursday, February 7 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy”. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Valero Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:VLO – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PSX or VLO: Which Company’s Likely to Win the IMO 2020 Race? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Gasping For Energy: Sector Tries To Mount Q2 Earnings Recovery – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Valero Energy had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25. As per Thursday, June 6, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 25. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) rating on Friday, June 21. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $95 target. JP Morgan upgraded Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) on Tuesday, May 14 to “Overweight” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, April 26 report.

