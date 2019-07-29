Cummins (CMI) Stock Value Rose While Aull & Monroe Investment Management Lifted Its Position; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Rose, Signaturefd Has Boosted Stake by $5.50 Million

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $173.97. About 1.11 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2637.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 39,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,068 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $353.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 6.75 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp owns 0.22% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 31,222 shares. Matthew 25 invested 1.89% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 11.89M were accumulated by Vanguard. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0.02% or 20,248 shares in its portfolio. Green Square Capital Lc holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 8,929 shares. Botty Investors Ltd Com reported 1,830 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 117 shares. Moreover, Cleararc Cap Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 3,519 shares. First Merchants Corporation holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 34,854 shares. Parkside Bancorp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Howe Rusling reported 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Girard Ptnrs holds 0.15% or 5,134 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8,484 shares. Salem Counselors, North Carolina-based fund reported 400 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.07% or 2,678 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $94,399 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Embree Tracy A sold $30,900.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iberiabank reported 80,432 shares stake. Connable Office Inc accumulated 23,245 shares. First Long Island Ltd Llc stated it has 1.94% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 3.09M shares or 2.23% of its portfolio. Lodestar Inv Counsel Lc Il has 3.14% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Jacobs Ca holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 60,547 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 99,434 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Paradigm Fin Advsr Limited has invested 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lafayette Invests holds 74,058 shares or 3.81% of its portfolio. Hightower Tru Serv Lta accumulated 124,709 shares. Stearns Fin Serv owns 40,437 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 1.02% or 28,669 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg holds 1.07% or 265,105 shares. Barton Invest Management holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 21,509 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.