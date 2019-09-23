Cummins (CMI) Stock Declined While Gyroscope Capital Management Group Lowered Its Holding by $817,622; Beck Capital Management Lifted Post Hldgs Com (POST) Holding by $526,948; Share Price Declined

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 4,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 48,606 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.22 million, down from 53,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $163.33. About 553,577 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc Com (POST) by 56.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 5,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 14,198 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, up from 9,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $104.96. About 300,862 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Weighs Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 20/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Post Holdings: All Employees Evacuated From Klingerstown, Pa., Location; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – UPDATED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES RANGE TO BE BETWEEN $245-$255 MLN; 02/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $350M; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.22B TO $1.25B, EST. $1.24B; 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION CAPABILITIES AND CLOSURE OF FACILITY IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2019; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 916.14 BLN YEN (+15.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 660.00 BLN YEN (-28.0 %); 24/04/2018 – Post Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 14 Days; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SUBMITS DRAFT REGISTRATION FOR PRIVATE BRANDS IPO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 165 shares. Chase Inv Counsel invested 2.15% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 34,040 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 63,319 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp reported 2.20 million shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 46,834 shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 48,416 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 197,739 are held by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability invested in 0.2% or 36,786 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust holds 2,006 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.1% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Systematic Financial Mngmt LP owns 118 shares. Whittier Communications Of Nevada Incorporated reported 40 shares.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00 million and $189.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc Com by 6,798 shares to 5,413 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,429 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Ultra Qqq Proshares (QLD).

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $196,256 activity.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.89 million for 10.63 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Limited Com has invested 0.07% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,487 shares stake. Kessler Invest Llc owns 20,074 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Mcf Limited Liability Company holds 534 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated owns 15,561 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Cannell Peter B & holds 5,785 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Gw Henssler And Assocs reported 3,000 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 327,176 shares. Ameriprise Finance, Minnesota-based fund reported 2.21M shares. National Pension Ser accumulated 228,829 shares. Coastline Trust, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 5,605 shares. Dakota Wealth Management reported 9,189 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc reported 85,265 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.