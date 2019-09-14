Cummins (CMI) Stock Declined While Barometer Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.54 Million; As Pepsico (PEP) Market Value Rose, Holder Opus Investment Management Has Cut Its Position

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 77.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The hedge fund held 2,600 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $445,000, down from 11,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $165.11. About 909,032 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 47,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, down from 51,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 2.76M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 261,767 shares. Sather has 1.41% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 56,688 shares. Investment Svcs Of America Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 4,865 shares. First National owns 76,210 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Smithbridge Asset De has invested 0.81% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Birch Hill Advsrs Ltd holds 101,255 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Signature Est Inv Advsr Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 902 shares. Boston Research & Management invested 2% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bell National Bank & Trust holds 0.08% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,648 shares. 3,583 were reported by New England Private Wealth Ltd Llc. Cetera Ltd owns 43,709 shares. Buckingham Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 35,520 shares. 1.65 million are held by Nordea. Godsey And Gibb Associate has invested 2.32% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Swiss Natl Bank accumulated 5.56M shares or 0.79% of the stock.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $531.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 23,100 shares to 32,300 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntsman Corp. (NYSE:HUN) by 56,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.74 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Pepsico (PEP) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate PepsiCo (PEP) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Exchange News – Latest Stock Market News & Analysis – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo unveils PepCoin loyalty program – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $768.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares India 50 Etf (INDY) by 25,600 shares to 95,900 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares U.S. Home Construction Etf (ITB) by 8,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Robo Global Robotics And Automation Index Etf (ROBO).

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.90M for 10.75 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Industrial Companies to Consider as Trade Talks Resume – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rich Freeland President and COO of Cummins to retire – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cummins’s Guidance Raises Red Flags for Caterpillar – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cummins Inc. (CMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiemann Investment Ltd Liability has 0.4% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 3,187 shares. Cleararc, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,175 shares. Wheatland Advsr Inc has invested 0.44% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Co holds 0.1% or 1,477 shares. 27,509 are owned by Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited. Private Ocean Limited Company invested in 0% or 7 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Cannell Peter B Inc has 5,785 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Burney Com owns 15,217 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 26,949 were reported by Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corp. Korea Inv has invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Anderson Hoagland & stated it has 8,481 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Agf Invs America stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.09% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 5,220 shares or 0% of all its holdings.