Cummins (CMI) Stock Declined While Agf Investments America Lowered by $2.29 Million Its Stake; Polaris Inds (PII) Holder Camelot Portfolios Lifted Holding by $1.13 Million as Shares Declined

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 4470% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 13,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 13,710 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 332,314 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 30/05/2018 – Polaris Group Announces Treatment of First Patient in a Phase 2 Study of ADI-PEG 20 Plus Gemcitabine and Docetaxel for Soft Tis; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q Net $55.7M; 04/04/2018 – Rubrik Launches Polaris, the Industry’s First SaaS Platform for Data Management Applications; 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Polaris as One of America’s Best Large Employers; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS COMPLETES RESOLUTION WITH CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMI; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS TO PARTICIPATE IN OPTIMUS GLOBAL RIGHTS ISSUE; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 18/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 09/05/2018 – EICHER 4Q EARNINGS INCLUDE INR1.87B LOSS RELATED TO POLARIS JV; 19/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls Ranger XP Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

Agf Investments America Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI) by 58.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc sold 14,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 10,218 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 24,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $148.95. About 241,624 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Logan Capital Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Kbc Gp Nv invested 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Shelton Mgmt owns 347 shares. 5,273 were reported by Jane Street Gp Lc. Cincinnati has invested 2.66% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Camarda Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 189 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James Tru Na has 0.02% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 4,252 shares. Howe And Rusling invested in 0.03% or 1,968 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). State Common Retirement Fund reported 123,600 shares. Parkside State Bank & Tru holds 0% or 61 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Com reported 17,105 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). 3,328 are held by Valley National Advisers. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 5,452 shares.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $239.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd &I (RNP) by 40,409 shares to 395,648 shares, valued at $8.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kayne Anderson Mdstm Energy (KMF) by 32,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 480,377 shares, and cut its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,660 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Foster & Motley has 0.64% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Olstein Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.06% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 7,600 shares. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated owns 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 2,066 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.13% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Ledyard Bank owns 35,659 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares owns 0.03% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 109,424 shares. Fifth Third National Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 20,248 shares. Dt Invest Ltd Llc invested in 0.62% or 27,976 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.08% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Aqr Capital Management Llc has 0.14% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 864,309 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Inc Limited Co holds 0.03% or 17,512 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Chevy Chase Holdings has 0.08% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Perkins Coie Tru holds 0.03% or 450 shares in its portfolio. Cullinan Inc has invested 0.27% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $281.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc. Reit (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7,080 shares to 10,929 shares, valued at $4.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).