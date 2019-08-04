Cummins (CMI) Stake Raised by Parsons Capital Management Inc; As Honeywell International (HON) Stock Rose, Neville Rodie & Shaw Raised Position

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 3,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 60,268 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.58 million, up from 57,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.15M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 29.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 2,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 9,498 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 7,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $158.68. About 1.32 million shares traded or 9.27% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Another trade for 1,035 shares valued at $154,143 was sold by Paz George.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Lc has 0.09% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 11,719 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.11% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Tirschwell Loewy has invested 3.36% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Nuwave Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 39 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership invested 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Tci Wealth Advsrs has 1.55% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 22,248 shares. Hartwell J M LP has invested 0.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wealthtrust Fairport Lc stated it has 373 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated holds 0.4% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 1.50M shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 34,373 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 0.58% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 20,000 shares. Farr Miller Washington Limited Company Dc accumulated 2,044 shares. Pitcairn Company has invested 0.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 4,430 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hartline Inv holds 1,310 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50B and $943.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,445 shares to 256,469 shares, valued at $35.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,027 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 2,533 shares. The West Virginia-based Wesbanco Bank has invested 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Westpac Corporation holds 46,398 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 5,835 are held by Cannell Peter B &. Seatown Pte invested in 60,000 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd invested in 0.03% or 1,785 shares. Capital stated it has 0.06% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Eaton Vance Management holds 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 4,241 shares. Trexquant Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 25,983 shares. Chilton Management Ltd, Texas-based fund reported 2,770 shares. Nuwave Investment Ltd Com invested in 17 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 12,061 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 42,800 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 5,792 were reported by Texas Yale Capital. Moreover, Franklin has 0.28% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 3.34M shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $94,399 activity. $30,900 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares were sold by Embree Tracy A.

