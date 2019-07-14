Cummins (CMI) Stake Maintained by Ftb Advisors Inc; Tang Capital Management Boosted Its La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (LJPC) Holding by $6.36 Million

Tang Capital Management Llc increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (LJPC) by 27.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc bought 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.94M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.76 million, up from 3.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.58. About 245,909 shares traded. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) has declined 78.73% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.16% the S&P500. Some Historical LJPC News: 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 01/05/2018 – CalciMedica Names Two Senior Executives to its Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 22/03/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Launch of GIAPREZA™ (angiotensin Il) in the United States; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in La Jolla Pharma; 10/05/2018 – LA JOLLA REPORTS $125M ROYALTY PACT WITH HEALTHCARE ROYALTY; 06/03/2018 – LA JOLLA REPORTS DATA ON GIAPREZA FOR ACUTE KIDNEY INJURY; 17/05/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces LJPC-401 Presentations at 23rd Congress of the European Hematology Association; 20/04/2018 – DJ La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LJPC)

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 11.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 3,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,372 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64 million, up from 26,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $171.09. About 1.23M shares traded or 2.14% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $769,399 activity. Another trade for 4,500 shares valued at $675,000 was made by Freeland Richard Joseph on Friday, January 18. $63,499 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares were sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 32,730 shares to 34,866 shares, valued at $5.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 3,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,498 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe S Companies Inc Com Usd0.50 (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 28,161 shares. Northern Corporation invested in 2.45 million shares. American National Company Tx reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). National Pension Service has 209,912 shares. First Mercantile Tru invested in 0.19% or 5,225 shares. Moreover, Hudock Cap Group Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 703 shares. Century Cos Inc reported 3.56M shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Cls Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 52 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Management Ltd has invested 2.08% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Rampart Communication accumulated 8,728 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Nordea Mgmt reported 1.05 million shares. Missouri-based Stifel Corp has invested 0.1% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Lifeplan Financial Grp Inc has 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $16,694 activity.

