Cummins (CMI) Stake Maintained by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Benedict Financial Advisors Has Lifted Its Position by $375,476

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 53.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 245,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 702,839 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.03M, up from 457,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $158.68. About 1.28 million shares traded or 6.12% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 6,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 78,722 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, up from 72,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.09 million shares traded or 29.01% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 7,571 shares to 52,110 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB) by 40,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI).

