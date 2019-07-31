Cummins (CMI) Stake Maintained by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp; Amphenol Cl A (APH) Market Value Rose While Capital Research Global Investors Trimmed Its Holding by $90.50 Million

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $164.66. About 1.37M shares traded or 13.68% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp Cl A (APH) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 962,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.47 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $705.74M, down from 8.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Amphenol Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $94.15. About 700,438 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 5.74% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Raises Dividend to 23c Vs. 19c; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.63 BLN TO $7.75 BLN; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cummins makes offer for VW’s large engines unit – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Economic outlook prompts Cummins downgrade at Loop – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins declares $1.311 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins Sees Sales Growth Stall Out – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 131,113 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Walter And Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.22% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 3,140 shares. Staley Cap Advisers Inc invested in 0.03% or 2,430 shares. Fund Mngmt has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Barclays Public Limited invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Monetary Management Grp Inc Incorporated has 1,600 shares. Moreover, Sun Life Fin Inc has 0.01% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 248 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs invested in 0.03% or 4,105 shares. Haverford Trust Com reported 0.01% stake. Stanley stated it has 0.07% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Gateway Advisers Ltd Llc holds 145,704 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Torray Llc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Jnba Fincl Advsr has 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 147 are held by San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca). Cadinha Company Ltd Liability owns 48,841 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $94,399 activity. 423 shares valued at $63,499 were sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M on Tuesday, February 12.

More recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Like Amphenol Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:APH) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Amphenol declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Holding Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Front Barnett Assocs Llc owns 94,685 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 0.07% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 15,700 shares. Origin Asset Management Llp owns 33,500 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Invsts stated it has 0.22% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Washington Mgmt Incorporated invested in 6,000 shares. Decatur Cap holds 0.97% or 53,268 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 834,837 shares. Cibc Asset invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Hedeker Wealth Lc holds 1.45% or 22,260 shares. Stifel Corp stated it has 0.03% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Zevenbergen Investments Ltd Liability Co has 6,160 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 50,962 shares. Dnb Asset Management As owns 0% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 53,396 shares.

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78 million for 27.05 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (Reit) (NYSE:KIM) by 100,000 shares to 2.94M shares, valued at $54.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 269,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.20M shares, and has risen its stake in British American Tobacco Plc Adr (NYSEMKT:BTI).