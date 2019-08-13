Cummins (CMI) Stake Lifted by Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc; Elm Ridge Management Position in Apache (APA) Has Cut by $2.49 Million as Share Value Declined

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 39.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The hedge fund held 78,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38 million, up from 56,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $148.16. About 1.06M shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 73,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The hedge fund held 227,274 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, down from 300,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $21.55. About 9.21M shares traded or 96.24% up from the average. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp Announces Significant New Discovery at Garten Prospect in U.K. North Sea; 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils lndustry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application; 29/03/2018 – FBI: Eighteen Arrested on Fort Apache Indian Reservation; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp Generated $799 Million in Operating Cash Flow in 1Q; 21/05/2018 – lnstaclustr Announces Apache Kafka Managed Service; 23/03/2018 – APACHE SEES PRODUCTION IN 1Q OF 2019; 06/03/2018 – Databricks Announces Availability of Apache Spark 2.3 Within its Unified Analytics Platform; 22/04/2018 – DJ Apache Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APA); 10/05/2018 – Apache Corp. and Noble Energy to Anchor EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 23/04/2018 – APACHE: PLANNED RETIREMENT OF EVP, CORPORATE RESERVOIR

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49M and $910.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen (NYSE:ABC) by 37,750 shares to 72,250 shares, valued at $5.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 2.08% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 3.29 million shares. Ronna Sue Cohen reported 2.15 million shares stake. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% or 287,530 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rmb Cap Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Jane Street Grp Ltd Com stated it has 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Kames Cap Plc has invested 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia invested in 0.05% or 35,438 shares. Argent, Tennessee-based fund reported 2,469 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 0.07% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 34,031 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory holds 210 shares. Penobscot Investment accumulated 0.08% or 2,389 shares. Northstar owns 57,656 shares for 1.69% of their portfolio. Linscomb Williams holds 0.35% or 26,249 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 131,113 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 2,634 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $256,378 activity. On Friday, May 31 the insider Meyer William Mark bought $51,840. The insider LOWE JOHN E bought $109,131.