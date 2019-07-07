Cummins (CMI) Stake Increased by Cullinan Associates Inc; Exponent (EXPO) Valuation Rose While Df Dent & Co Raised Its Holding

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Cummins (CMI) by 88.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 10,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,803 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60M, up from 12,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Cummins for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $169.15. About 753,126 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Exponent Inc (EXPO) by 64.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 21,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,713 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, up from 33,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Exponent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 96,848 shares traded. Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has risen 21.80% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.37% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPO News: 19/04/2018 – Exponent Will Promote Dr. Catherine Corrigan to CEO; 03/04/2018 – Gartner Closes $400M Sale of CEB Talent Assessment to Exponent Private Equity; Deal Announced in Februar; 15/05/2018 – Exponent Announces Two-for-One Stk Split; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT SEES EBITDA MARGIN FALLING ABOUT 50-100 BPS VS 2017; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exponent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPO); 19/04/2018 – Exponent Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl New Class A (NASDAQ:MAR) by 18,340 shares to 1,900 shares, valued at $238,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 95,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,289 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Cummins Stock Jumped 13.5% in June – The Motley Fool” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cummins Inc. (CMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About State Street Corporation (STT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Economic outlook prompts Cummins downgrade at Loop – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley owns 1,794 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Linscomb & Williams has 26,249 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 33 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Foster & Motley holds 0.64% or 28,205 shares. Charles Schwab Investment accumulated 0.11% or 1.14 million shares. Advisor Lc has invested 0.09% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Stifel Fincl Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 226,805 shares. Orrstown Fincl Svcs Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,394 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership owns 1,716 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tiemann Investment Ltd reported 0.39% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Ftb Advisors has 0.37% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Birmingham Management Inc Al owns 25,460 shares. 769 were accumulated by Kings Point Capital. Fulton Comml Bank Na invested in 17,440 shares or 0.19% of the stock. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $769,399 activity. HERMAN ALEXIS M had sold 423 shares worth $63,499 on Tuesday, February 12. Freeland Richard Joseph also sold $675,000 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold EXPO shares while 63 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 45.16 million shares or 2.22% less from 46.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Conestoga Cap Advsrs Limited has 3.73% invested in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Manufacturers Life Company The has 96,444 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management owns 0.13% invested in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) for 154,882 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corp owns 15,221 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nordea Investment Management stated it has 93,151 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 184 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 128,541 shares in its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 104,807 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested 0.02% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). 25,200 were reported by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Aperio Group Limited holds 23,625 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ftb has invested 0% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Aviance Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Cambridge Investment Advisors Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Mason Street Lc reported 0.02% stake.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 47,015 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $207,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth In (IWO) by 9,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,174 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 218% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Exponent, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EXPO) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: ManTech International, Citrix Systems and Exponent – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “HERO’s Quest: Behind The Launch Of Canada’s First Gaming And Esports ETF – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Samsung Exec: Company to Release Multiple AR and VR Products – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 31, 2019.