Cummins (CMI) Stake Has Lifted by Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc; Sabal Trust Co Has Lifted Kimberly Clark (KMB) Stake by $26.29 Million; Stock Price Rose

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 36.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 38,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 141,528 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.34 million, up from 103,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $154.9. About 1.09M shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 3115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 213,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 220,586 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.33 million, up from 6,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $138.05. About 2.10 million shares traded or 30.07% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Earnings Beat, As Company Offers Higher Sales Guidance — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q EBITDA MXN2.44B, EST. MXN2.38B; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcsb Finl Corp by 25,500 shares to 9,190 shares, valued at $180,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG) by 3,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,171 shares, and cut its stake in Haynes International Inc (NASDAQ:HAYN).

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 3,681 shares to 16,464 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 63,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,424 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).