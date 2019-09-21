Cummins (CMI) Stake Has Increased by Donaldson Capital Management Llc; Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Raised Its Holding

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 16,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 197,543 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.85M, up from 181,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $161.57. About 3.62 million shares traded or 171.53% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 8,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 109,877 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.36M, up from 100,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 6.42 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS REMEDIES IN CHINA SIMILAR TO EU FOR NXP; 16/03/2018 – Son of Qualcomm Co-Founder Was Stripped of Executive Chairman Title Amid Broadcom Fight; 14/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: BREAKING: Broadcom abandons its takeover bid for Qualcomm after opposition from Donald Trump; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Ex-Chairman to Leave Amid Plans to Buy Company; 17/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. strike on China’s ZTE another blow for Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Discontinues Executive Chairman Role; 12/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL SAYS NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS OF BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL RELATE TO THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH BROADCOM’S RELATIONSHIP WITH THIRD PARTY FOREIGN ENTITIES; 15/03/2018 – With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Expiration of its Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1.