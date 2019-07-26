Cummins (CMI) Stake Has Boosted by Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc; As Visa (V) Market Value Rose, Holder Stillwater Capital Advisors Decreased Its Stake

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 39.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 78,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38 million, up from 56,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $174.74. About 798,075 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,809 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.46M, down from 147,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 4.90 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $458.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 174,075 shares to 356,482 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Driehaus Capital Lc invested in 2,043 shares. Lederer & Assocs Counsel Ca holds 2.68% or 18,420 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Westover Cap stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tru Of Virginia Va reported 91,210 shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 466,367 shares. Jones Financial Lllp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Echo Street Cap Mngmt Limited Co owns 192,697 shares. Navellier And has 34,673 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman Company has 0.06% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Iberiabank has 8,912 shares. Zeke Cap Ltd, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 92,633 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Management Inc holds 0.77% or 5,150 shares. Brinker invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 284,869 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $94,399 activity. The insider HERMAN ALEXIS M sold 423 shares worth $63,499.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49 million and $910.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Finl Banc (NASDAQ:UBNK) by 100,000 shares to 278,985 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.