Cummins (CMI) Stake Has Boosted by Capital Investment Advisors Llc; Shellback Capital LP Stake in Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Upped by $2.98 Million as Stock Price Declined

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 51,109 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07M, up from 47,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $149.96. About 1.38 million shares traded or 10.79% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 108.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The institutional investor held 48,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, up from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $108.91. About 1.60 million shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 15/05/2018 – POINT72 BOOSTED WYNN, AVGO, BABA, GILD, NFLX IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Steve Wynn’s Attorney Reported Alleged Sexual Misconduct Victim To FBI; 24/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – HAS APPROVED A CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER SHARE; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-MGM Resorts has expressed recent interest in buying Wynn Resorts – NY Post; 09/03/2018 – Settlement Clears the Path for Wynn Resorts — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Hold That Poker Face — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS COMMENTS ON GLASS LEWIS REPORT; 22/03/2018 – STEPHEN WYNN CUTS STAKE IN WYNN RESORTS TO 7.8% FROM 11.78%; 12/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Weld, Meehan and Wynn; 11/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN REPEATS REQUEST TO MEET WITH 3 NEW IND. DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Capital Management holds 0.1% or 15,743 shares in its portfolio. Crossvault Mngmt Limited holds 1,750 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 35,438 are owned by Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus. 29,108 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 128 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Co invested in 2,226 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Agf Invests Incorporated owns 4,703 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 32,565 are held by Peregrine Asset Advisers. Old Republic owns 0.89% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 209,500 shares. Registered Invest Advisor holds 3,555 shares. Seizert Cap Prns Lc accumulated 316,404 shares. Amica Mutual Insur owns 0.1% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 5,118 shares. Utah Retirement, Utah-based fund reported 28,106 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% or 3,825 shares in its portfolio.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,246 shares to 25,944 shares, valued at $9.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA) by 12,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,189 shares, and cut its stake in Sector Spdr Tr Shs Ben Int In (XLI).

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golden Entmt Inc by 45,177 shares to 238,398 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 18,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,000 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,398 are owned by Ellington Gp Limited Liability Co. Somerset Tru accumulated 0.02% or 369 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability stated it has 11,440 shares. 44,266 are owned by Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.03% or 27,870 shares. Beddow Capital Management has invested 3% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings holds 2,340 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rampart Invest Mngmt Communications Ltd Liability Com holds 2,911 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Shellback Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.68% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Zeke Advisors Ltd reported 3.31% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Wetherby Asset holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 1,809 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 160,029 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). State Street Corp owns 0.04% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 3.97M shares. Envestnet Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).