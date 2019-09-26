Cummins (CMI) Shares Declined While Matthew 25 Management Cut by $3.33 Million Its Position; Birmingham Capital Management Co Has Trimmed Its Deere & Co Com (DE) Stake as Share Price Rose

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 65,155 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.80M, down from 67,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $166.34. About 1.59 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS HAVE EXCEEDED FORECAST FOR THE YEAR, DUE LARGELY TO INFLATION IN U.S. STEEL PRICES AND TIGHT MARKET FOR LOGISTICS; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Net $1.21B; 21/03/2018 – Tractor maker Deere & Co fears a hit from Trump tariffs and retaliation on US exports; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS’ PENSION/OPEB CONTRIBUTIONS FOR FISCAL 2018 ABOUT $1,100 MLN, UP FROM ABOUT $140 MLN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/04/2018 – Veritiv Earns Recognition as John Deere ‘Partner-level Supplier’ and 15-Year Hall of Fame Supplier; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS STEEL TARIFFS WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S FINANCES

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI) by 60.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 19,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $159.9. About 671,731 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1.

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $295.57 million and $221.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft (The) Heinz Co Shs by 18,930 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.13 million for 19.25 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1.