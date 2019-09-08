Cummins (CMI) Shares Declined While California Public Employees Retirement System Has Trimmed Position; Cardinal Health (CAH) Position Has Lifted by Menta Capital Llc

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 9,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 424,339 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.99 million, down from 434,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $154.9. About 1.09M shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 349.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 20,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 25,868 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 5,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $45.43. About 1.85 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 23/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. and Cardinal Health to Co-Host Drug Take-Back Events Across 26 States on April 28; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS $5.25-$5.50; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Adj EPS $1.39; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 19/04/2018 – Rubicon Named Among Glassdoor’s “11 Companies with Seriously lmpressive Benefits”; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cites Updated View on Performance of Cordis; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health missed profit expectations on supply chain issues and higher costs related to its Cordis medical device unit; 09/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY APPROVED A 3 PERCENT INCREASE IN CO’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.4624 PER SHARE TO $0.4763 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – THIRD-QUARTER REVENUE FOR PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $29.7 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Co accumulated 50,229 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board owns 24,854 shares. Cadence Cap Limited Company reported 29,219 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Group reported 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). And accumulated 1,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 25,509 are held by Miller Mngmt Lp. Smart Portfolios Ltd holds 175 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 8,020 were accumulated by Washington Bancorporation. Da Davidson Com holds 0.01% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) or 15,000 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 6,413 shares. Utd Cap Finance Advisers Lc holds 17,803 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nordea Management reported 0.02% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Mitsubishi Ufj Banking has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). 13,581 were accumulated by Thrivent For Lutherans. The Wisconsin-based Artisan Ptnrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ZUO OMCL LB CAH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Cardinal Health, Inc.’s (NYSE:CAH) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 75,078 shares to 113,228 shares, valued at $803,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ladder Cap Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 36,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,626 shares, and cut its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $584.78 million for 10.08 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cummins’s Guidance Raises Red Flags for Caterpillar – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.04% or 7,385 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 7,600 shares. 92,583 are owned by Avalon Ltd Liability Corporation. Skba Mngmt invested 3.17% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 2,771 shares. Hillsdale Inv Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 3,250 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.03% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Trustmark State Bank Department stated it has 2,475 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.02% or 48,400 shares. Whittier Trust invested in 2,831 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Usca Ria Ltd Liability accumulated 26,448 shares. Quadrant Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Alphamark Advsrs Lc owns 180 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 132 shares. The Minnesota-based Kopp Invest Llc has invested 0.66% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).