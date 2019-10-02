Cummins (CMI) Shareholder Smead Capital Management Cut Holding; Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Holder Peoples Financial Services Has Cut Its Stake as Stock Declined

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 4,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 133,151 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.81 million, down from 137,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $155.89. About 145,857 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Peoples Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 16.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peoples Financial Services Corp sold 11,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 59,255 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54M, down from 70,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peoples Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $68.4. About 1.62M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 06/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco eyes new petrochemical plant in Texas; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report; 23/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA HYDROCRACKER RESTART PUSHED BACK TILL FIRST WEEK OF MAY; 30/05/2018 – The measure was fueled by concern among union members that Exxon is aligning its safety procedures with a group that drafts industry-friendly legislation; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE DISMISSES EXXON MOBIL XOM.N LAWSUIT TO STOP NEW YORK, MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERALS’ CLIMATE CHANGE PROBES — COURT RULING; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS CLOSES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST; 30/05/2018 – Asia-Pacific Crude-Pertamina returns to spot market for condensate; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS “LOOKING VERY CRITICALLY” AT THE U.S., CONTEMPLATING INVESTING IN MANY AREAS SUCH AS SHALE GAS AND CONVENTIONAL OIL

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.89M for 10.15 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 18.79 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

