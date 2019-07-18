Cummins (CMI) Shareholder Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Boosted Stake; As Fedex (FDX) Shares Declined, Shareholder Cna Financial Lowered Its Stake

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 39.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 78,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38 million, up from 56,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $167.6. About 432,655 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 3,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,700 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, down from 25,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $165.84. About 721,228 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 08/05/2018 – IOL News: BREAKING NEWS: DA FedEx confirms the cessation of Patricia de Lille’s membership. Story to follow; 20/03/2018 – gpbnews: BREAKING: A package destined for Austin, Texas, exploded at a FedEx distribution facility near San Antonio. At leas…; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY FREIGHT SEGMENT GAAP REV $1.69 BLN VS $1.49 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/03/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: FedEx no longer plans to build $259 million distribution center in Greenwood; 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Trucks — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – FedEx Corporation Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 21/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer makes a connection between FedEx’s post-earnings conference call and the president’s newly appointed economic advisor, Larry Kudlow; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber mailed second explosive from same FedEx location; 21/03/2018 – FEDEX COO DAVID BRONCZEK SAYS “KEY EVIDENCE” FEDEX GAVE LAW ENFORCEMENT LED TO IDENTIFICATION OF TEXAS BOMBING SUSPECT -INTERNAL MEMO

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cummins To Acquire Hydrogenics – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Hydrogenics Corporation to Cummins Inc. is Fair to Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49 million and $910.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen (NYSE:ABC) by 37,750 shares to 72,250 shares, valued at $5.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $94,399 activity. Embree Tracy A had sold 206 shares worth $30,900. 4,500 shares were sold by Freeland Richard Joseph, worth $675,000.

