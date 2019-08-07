Cummins (CMI) Shareholder Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Boosted Position by $3.45 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Valueact Holdings LP Stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Has Decreased by $3.26 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 39.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The hedge fund held 78,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38M, up from 56,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $149.82. About 632,758 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 81,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.13 million, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 87,800 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold HE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 0.11% less from 56.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 49,748 shares. First Republic Investment Management stated it has 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Destination Wealth Mgmt invested 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Renaissance Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 760,400 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 63,802 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 19,048 shares. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Mirae Asset Glob Invests has 17,213 shares. Systematic Financial Management LP stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Franklin Inc owns 0% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 26,094 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd has 0.01% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). 7,427 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 10,476 shares. Whittier Trust, a California-based fund reported 4,181 shares. Oakbrook Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

More notable recent Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is This High-Flying Stock Still a Good Value? – Motley Fool” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF Launches on NYSE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “NYSE Aims to Speed Up Trading With Core Tech Upgrade – The Wall Street Journal” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tilson: Why Lumber Liquidators Could Be The Next SodaStream – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Investment Advisors holds 15,663 shares. Regions Corporation has invested 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Jacobs & Ca holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 30,472 shares. Johnson Group Inc reported 13,741 shares stake. Capital Research Glob Invsts holds 38 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Miracle Mile Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.16% or 12,625 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 4,587 shares. Geode Capital Llc has 2.42 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Amica Retiree Medical holds 710 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.06% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 216,056 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. 46,398 are owned by Westpac Bk. Spirit Of America Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1,100 shares. Sigma Planning accumulated 9,189 shares.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49M and $910.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 160,405 shares to 232,704 shares, valued at $10.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What Investors Should Do With Their Shares Of Cummins – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins makes offer for VW’s large engines unit – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.