Cummins (CMI) Shareholder Peapack Gladstone Financial Increased Holding by $418,248 as Shares Declined; Cbre Clarion Securities Decreased Its Cousins Properties (CUZ) Stake by $7.65 Million as Valuation Declined

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 9.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 2,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 31,222 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93M, up from 28,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $149.1. About 732,756 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Cousins Properties Inc. (CUZ) by 9.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 849,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The institutional investor held 8.05 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.76M, down from 8.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Cousins Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.67. About 109,305 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06; 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC SAYS 2018 NET INCOME AND FFO GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 15C; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q EPS 4c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cousins Properties Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUZ); 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,734 shares to 10,199 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 334,023 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Pcl holds 0.09% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Investment Group holds 281,807 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 17,463 are owned by Sfe Inv Counsel. 272,810 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.07% or 28,161 shares in its portfolio. Brinker reported 13,522 shares stake. 210,600 are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corp. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Barometer Mngmt has invested 0.21% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of reported 35,438 shares stake. Goelzer Inv Mngmt accumulated 18,269 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Cincinnati has 606,400 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd holds 0% or 53,327 shares. Cumberland Incorporated, Florida-based fund reported 9,900 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 28,106 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% or 1.41 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 932,104 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 1.02M shares. Citigroup holds 0% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) or 342,459 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 11.28 million shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gp has 0.02% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Tcw owns 695,420 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Ontario – Canada-based Brookfield Asset Management has invested 0.34% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Hsbc Public Ltd Co invested in 0.04% or 2.23M shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt reported 12,316 shares. Asset Management One Limited invested in 0.06% or 1.17M shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 0.11% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Parkside State Bank Trust reported 1,180 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Na holds 495 shares.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $6.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 18,422 shares to 134,353 shares, valued at $9.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 853,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D).