Cummins (CMI) Shareholder Novare Capital Management Upped Its Holding; Logan Capital Management Position in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) Has Lowered by $3.27 Million as Stock Value Declined

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) by 49.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 37,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 37,735 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 74,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $100.46. About 3.03 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – CERTAIN PROCEEDS OF CREDIT FACILITIES TO BE USED IN PART BY UNIT TO FINANCE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS; 18/04/2018 – China will review Qualcomm-NXP deal in a fair manner -commerce ministry; 17/05/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Approval Getting Close, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm wants to buy NXP for $127.50 a share, or $44 billion; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q EPS 17c; 13/04/2018 – U.S.-China Trade Tensions Blamed for Delays; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 12/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL SAYS NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS OF BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL RELATE TO THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH BROADCOM’S RELATIONSHIP WITH THIRD PARTY FOREIGN ENTITIES; 26/05/2018 – China moving ahead with Qualcomm-NXP approval; 14/05/2018 – U.S. China ZTE deal also would involve speeding China review of Qualcomm deal for NXP

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 14.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 36,361 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, up from 31,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $158.68. About 1.28 million shares traded or 6.12% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM) by 19,588 shares to 203,053 shares, valued at $17.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 96,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co Com (NASDAQ:FAST).

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $639.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Ltd by 1,079 shares to 25,795 shares, valued at $7.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sector Spdr Fincl Select (XLF) by 19,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,325 shares, and cut its stake in Amern Tower Corp Class A (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hodges Capital Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 5,096 shares. Ajo Lp has 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Blair William And Communications Il stated it has 11,458 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd holds 0.08% or 1,405 shares in its portfolio. The Kentucky-based Farmers Bankshares has invested 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 131 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd reported 180 shares. Wheatland has invested 0.4% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corp stated it has 210,600 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. 1,429 are owned by B Riley Wealth. Campbell And Invest Adviser Limited Co stated it has 1,908 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Alethea Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.39% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 3,500 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Fulton Comml Bank Na has invested 0.19% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 220 shares. Atria Invs Llc holds 0.11% or 16,198 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $94,399 activity. Shares for $63,499 were sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M.