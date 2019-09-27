Cummins (CMI) Shareholder Matthew 25 Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Violich Capital Management Has Boosted Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $668,553; Share Value Declined

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 9.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 11,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 136,550 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80 million, up from 124,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.19. About 3.51 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI) by 60.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 19,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, down from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $160.29. About 425,818 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Counselors, Missouri-based fund reported 640,205 shares. Private Harbour Mgmt And Counsel reported 49,018 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel holds 382,679 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. 12,800 were accumulated by Macnealy Hoover Invest Mgmt. James Investment Rech stated it has 1.93% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pacific Global Management has 17,268 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Brookstone Cap has 0.21% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 64,241 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has 1.96% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 148,022 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 0.74% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4.62 million shares. Excalibur stated it has 94,505 shares or 4.98% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus accumulated 652,372 shares or 0.36% of the stock. 2.30M were accumulated by Renaissance Techs. Trust Invest Advsr invested 1.93% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Godsey And Gibb invested in 0.04% or 4,864 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Live in 13 NFL Stadiums – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Verizon – The Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon declares $0.6150 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82 million and $406.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,790 shares to 227,162 shares, valued at $12.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,814 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 9,378 shares. The Missouri-based Century has invested 0.61% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Goldman Sachs Inc holds 1.17 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Howard Cap Mngmt reported 1,795 shares. Dt Invest Prns Limited Liability holds 0.72% or 30,120 shares. Toth Financial Advisory owns 260 shares. Pennsylvania-based Hudock Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Cornerstone Invest Partners Lc has invested 0.08% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Omers Administration Corp has 0.08% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Alberta Invest Mngmt invested in 0.39% or 249,100 shares. Olstein Mgmt L P, a New York-based fund reported 30,500 shares. Carnegie Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 29,180 shares. The Alabama-based Regions has invested 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.03% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 27,254 shares. Spirit Of America Management holds 0.05% or 1,750 shares.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.89 million for 10.44 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.