Cummins (CMI) Shareholder Kessler Investment Group Raised Stake; London Co Of Virginia Has Lifted Store Cap (STOR) Position by $1.32 Million

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 39,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 2.44M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.85 million, up from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 1.70M shares traded or 15.88% up from the average. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 205.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 14,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 20,854 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, up from 6,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $154.4. About 1.17M shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Green Street Investors Ltd reported 282,600 shares stake. Graybill Bartz & Associate Limited has invested 2.37% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Barclays Public Llc reported 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 7,108 shares. Advsr Preferred Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,370 shares. Advisory Rech owns 932,023 shares. Missouri-based Stifel Financial Corporation has invested 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). 34,519 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation. 249,874 are owned by Raymond James &. Gsa Cap Prns Llp has 0.07% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Axa accumulated 810,696 shares. State Street has 5.27 million shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 1.45 million shares.

More notable recent STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Store Capital: A Blue-Chip REIT, But It’s 15% Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Store Capital reports $460M of Q4 gross investments – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will STORE Capital Corporation’s (NYSE:STOR) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “STORE Capital Corp (STOR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gatx Corp (NYSE:GMT) by 43,913 shares to 589,346 shares, valued at $45.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 16,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70M shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $63,499 activity.