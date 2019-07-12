Cummins (CMI) Shareholder Kessler Investment Group Lifted Stake; Pfizer Com (PFE) Holding Boosted by Live Your Vision Llc

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 205.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 14,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,854 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, up from 6,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $170.01. About 673,382 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $42.41. About 18.80M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Precision oncology session; 23/05/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN 2 NEW INDICATIONS; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Remaining Share-Repurchase Authorization $10.3B; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer, Allergan Win Out as Tax Benefits Blunt Repatriation Blow; 22/05/2018 – Pfizer Begins a Phase 1/2 Study to Evaluate Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AXITINIB AS ADJUVANT TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS AT HIGH RISK OF RENAL CELL CARCINOMA RECURRENCE AFTER SURGERY; 21/05/2018 – Karo Pharma: KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER; 23/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Fresenius walks away from Akorn deal; FDA bounces a Pfizer biosimilar

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $769,399 activity. Embree Tracy A sold 206 shares worth $30,900. Shares for $63,499 were sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers has 0.09% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Community Bancorp Na reported 17,517 shares. Omers Administration has 0.01% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 4,300 shares. Jnba has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Skba Limited Liability Corporation has 3.17% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Archford Strategies Limited Co stated it has 13,456 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca invested in 1.50 million shares. Convergence Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Company reported 9,445 shares stake. 220 are owned by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Summit Securities Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,700 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 2,535 shares. First Advisors LP reported 614,285 shares. Peddock Capital Advisors Ltd Liability holds 2,858 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Fulton Savings Bank Na holds 17,440 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02M and $329.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in X (DBEF) by 15,096 shares to 40,689 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Tips Etf (SCHP) by 12,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,520 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate Etf (FLRN).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.