Cummins (CMI) Shareholder Keating Investment Counselors Trimmed Its Holding by $827,390 as Stock Rose; Snyder Capital Management LP Position in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Cut as Share Price Rose

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by 8.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 14,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,598 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.13M, down from 165,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Keysight Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $91.37. About 832,777 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 5,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,865 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 14,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $171.09. About 1.23M shares traded or 2.14% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Keysight Enables Qualcomm to Demonstrate Industry’s First 5G Laptop with Integrated Modem at Computex – Business Wire” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Keysight Technologies, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Keysight Technologies Announces Student Finalists for IoT Innovation Challenge – Business Wire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Recent Analysis Shows Mastercard, Halliburton, Keysight Technologies, Eli Lilly, Wabash National, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd. (NASDAQ:HELE) by 39,266 shares to 435,497 shares, valued at $50.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bwx Technologies by 91,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 931,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Connections Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 17,620 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 35,931 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt accumulated 200 shares. Primecap Management Ca holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 3.92 million shares. Contravisory Invest Management invested in 4,692 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 19,793 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs owns 340 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Ci has invested 0.19% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 34,376 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Biltmore Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,533 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.02% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Clearbridge Invests Limited Company invested in 319,328 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 28,722 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Atria Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 24,634 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76M for 24.04 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.51 million for 9.86 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $769,399 activity. $30,900 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares were sold by Embree Tracy A. 4,500 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares with value of $675,000 were sold by Freeland Richard Joseph.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wendell David Assoc stated it has 1,650 shares. Umb State Bank N A Mo has 6,177 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Donaldson Ltd Llc accumulated 181,297 shares. Qs Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Cambridge Research Advsr has invested 0.09% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Verity And Verity Limited Com holds 28,144 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc accumulated 7,480 shares. Sun Life Inc holds 0.01% or 248 shares. Advisor Partners reported 4,306 shares. 2,186 are held by Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Co. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 2,309 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems, a New York-based fund reported 211,928 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt owns 0.05% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 3,250 shares. Ajo Lp reported 4,822 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Washington Tru Financial Bank holds 706 shares.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cummins: Keep On Trucking With This Undervalued Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on January 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cummins (CMI) to Report Q1 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cummins Westport Appoints Gordon Exel as President – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Hydrogenics Corporation to Cummins Inc. is Fair to Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.