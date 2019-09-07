Cummins (CMI) Shareholder Howard Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $9.01 Million as Stock Value Declined; Boeing Company Cmn (BA) Shareholder Sageworth Trust Co Has Decreased Holding

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 57,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 1,795 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 59,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $154.9. About 1.09 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Sageworth Trust Co decreased its stake in Boeing Company Cmn (BA) by 83.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sageworth Trust Co sold 930 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 179 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68,000, down from 1,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sageworth Trust Co who had been investing in Boeing Company Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: IAM FILES THIRD PETITION AT BOEING SOUTH CAROLINA; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SAYS WILL ANNOUNCE MEASURES ON TUESDAY TO COMPLY WITH WTO RULING ON AIRCRAFT SUBSIDIES; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 3 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL EX-IM BANK WILL RESTART OPERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Found Harmed by Airbus Aid, Exposing EU to U.S. Sanctions; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Set for Worst Month in Two Years on China Trade War Fears; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING & SIAEC CONFIRMED COMPLETION OF DEALS & PROCESSES NECESSARY TO FULLY ENABLE BAPAS JV; 06/03/2018 – Boeing 787-9 “Dreamliner” to Join Hawaiian Airlines Fleet; 20/03/2018 – BOEING: BOEING, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZE ORDER FIVE 737 MAX

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $584.78 million for 10.08 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90 million and $708.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 5,010 shares to 90,823 shares, valued at $16.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Biotech (Xbi) (XBI) by 44,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,838 shares, and has risen its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1,583 shares. Scotia Cap has invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Autus Asset Limited Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, Amica Retiree Medical Tru has 0.1% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 710 shares. Massachusetts Service Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 27,125 shares. Duncker Streett has invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Rothschild Investment Corp Il has 0.14% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Mariner Ltd Liability Corp owns 17,369 shares. The Australia-based Amp Capital has invested 0.09% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Adirondack Trust has 0.12% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.44% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.09% or 308,216 shares. Campbell Co Inv Adviser holds 0.15% or 1,908 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Aperio Gru Llc has 0.1% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 144,212 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 20,982 shares.

