Cummins (CMI) Shareholder Hartford Financial Management Upped Stake by $342,000 as Share Price Declined; Foundry Partners Has Cut Kb Home (KBH) Position by $4.00 Million

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 23.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 160,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 516,425 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.29M, down from 676,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $30.35. About 1.84M shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Loss $71.3M; 19/04/2018 – KB Home CDS Widens 19 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 11/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 09/03/2018 – KB Home’s Dorado Skies is Now Open in Lancaster; 20/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Creeks on Hickory in Frisco; 02/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK FOR KB HOME TO POSITIVE FROM; 12/04/2018 – KB Home Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $26; 01/05/2018 – KB Home to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding and Building Products Conference

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 5,600 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $960,000, up from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $165.05. About 964,317 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188

Analysts await KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 25.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.87 per share. KBH’s profit will be $58.79 million for 11.67 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by KB Home for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 73.78 million shares or 4.27% less from 77.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Grp Inc Pcl invested in 100,627 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Fincl reported 0.02% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Globeflex Capital LP has invested 0.2% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Gateway Investment Advisers Lc has 34,647 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership owns 21,453 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Stevens Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.07% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp owns 0% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 5,519 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co owns 8,197 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc stated it has 2.98 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 40 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% or 757,143 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement invested in 174,783 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation holds 54,811 shares. Cwm Limited Liability holds 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) or 36 shares. Blackrock Inc, New York-based fund reported 10.54M shares.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 150,428 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $25.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cliffs Inc by 49,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 497,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bowen Hanes And, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,875 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.03% or 693,710 shares. Fdx Inc owns 1,561 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Yorktown Mgmt & Incorporated holds 7,500 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. The Virginia-based Palladium Prtnrs Limited Co has invested 0.76% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Ftb Advisors invested in 0.41% or 31,181 shares. First Mercantile holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 5,022 shares. Hodges Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0.09% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Rampart Inv Management Ltd Liability Co owns 7,921 shares. Raymond James Advsrs Inc reported 0.09% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Hbk Investments Lp accumulated 0.01% or 3,800 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 2,577 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0.17% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 72,990 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Llc reported 0.1% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc invested in 32,970 shares or 0.74% of the stock.

